Well-known Ipoh coffee shop owner reported missing

IPOH: A coffee shop owner, well-known in the Ipoh district was reported missing after leaving his business premises in Jalan Sultan Iskandar here, last Sunday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said Kamarudin Daud, 58, was reportedly last seen leaving his coffee shop at about 9.20am.

According to the police report lodged by his son-in-law, aged 26, the man took some personal items and carried a bag when he left.

“Usually the victim will only go out to buy things but until now he has not returned to the shop or home.

“The man was last seen wearing a black and green T-shirt with the word Islam imprinted on it,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Yahaya said checks were carried out at Raja Permaisuri Bainun HospitaI and nearby private hospitals but the victim has not been admitted or registered in any of them.

“This is the first time that the man has left the house without telling, there was possibly a family misunderstanding. However, we still do not know the real reason for his disappearance,“ he said, adding the report has been classified as a missing person case. – Bernama