Well-maintained rural roads, PPRT homes if BN-PH govern K’tan: Ahmad Zahid

TANAH MERAH: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has given the assurance that poorly maintained rural roads and issues beleaguering the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT) in Kelantan will be given serious attention if Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) are given a chance to govern the state.

As the Rural and Regional Development Minister, he said these issues can be resolved if the Kelantan electorate opts for the BN-PH alliance in the Aug 12 state elections.

“Datuk Adhan, if BN-PH win, come see me... I will take care of the potholed roads, and if the PPRT homes need repair, let me know as well.

“This is not an election sweetener, these are real pledges,” he said, referring to Datuk Adhan Kecik, the incumbent assemblyman for the Bukit Bunga state constituency, who was among those present at a meet and greet session in Kampung Lawang, here today.

Bukit Bunga was one of eight state seats won by BN in Kelantan in the 14th general election (GE14).

However, BN lost one after Air Lanas assemblyman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed left UMNO to join Bersatu.

Ahmad Zahid said the state election is the perfect opportunity for the people of Kelantan to vote in a new state government after 33 years.

“This is the best chance for us to take over Kelantan from PAS, insya-Allah we will give our best if we get to govern the state.

“Overcoming water supply issues, settling unpaid water bills, flood mitigation projects, all these will be done in Kelantan,” he said. - Bernama