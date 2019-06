PETALING JAYA: It’s ridiculous that the government task force to investigate the enforced disappearances is made up of police officers or those who have worked with the police, MP for Klang Charles Santiago (pix) said today.

In April, Malaysia’s national human rights commission or Suhakam said the police played a role in the enforced disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat, he pointed out.

“It’s a conflict of interest and insults the family members who have suffered for years,” Santiago said in a statement.

“Why are the police investigating themselves? What’s even more disturbing is having senior leaders, such as (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin Yassin, dismiss concerns raised by the civil society, which has spoken out about the conflict of interest.”

Didn’t we, the lawmakers and cabinet members who were once the Opposition, vehemently condemn such atrocities under the former Umno-led government, the DAP lawmaker asked.

“(Datuk) Mokhtar Mohd Noor, the former police legal division head, had a direct interest in the Suhakam probe and even made submissions on behalf of the police during the public inquiry held by Commission,” he said.

“(Datuk) Zamri Yahya is Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance department director. Both men sit on the task force. How do you, therefore, expect us to believe it will be independent, impartial or credible?”

Santiago said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been speaking about upholding the rule of law, but the task force reflects anything but that.

“The families of both men have suffered enough. We are a government that was elected to power on the premises of reforms and inclusion,” he said.

“We can start by taking into account the suggestions by both families to include a member from the Bar Council, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and a representative from a non-governmental organisation.

“Anything else will only raise questions if the government is really interested in getting to the truth,” he added.