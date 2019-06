PETALING JAYA: It’s ridiculous that the task force to investigate the enforced disappearances is made up of police officers or those who have worked with the police, MP for Klang Charles Santiago said today.

In April, Malaysia’s national human rights commission or Suhakam said the police played a role in the enforced disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat, he pointed out.

“It’s a conflict of interest and insults the family members who have suffered for years,“ Santiago said in a statement.

“Why are the police investigating themselves? What’s even more disturbing is having senior leaders, such as (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin Yassin, dismiss concerns raised by the civil society which has spoken out about the conflict of interest.”

Didn’t we, the lawmakers and Cabinet members who were once the opposition, vehemently condemn such atrocities under the former Umno-led government, the DAP lawmaker asked.

“(Datuk) Mokhtar Mohd Noor, the former police legal division head, had a direct interest in the Suhakam probe and even made submissions on behalf of the police during the public inquiry held by the commission,“ he said.

“(Datuk) Zamri Yahya is Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance department director. Both men sit on the task force. How do you, therefore, expect us to believe it will be independent, impartial or credible?”

Santiago agreed with suggestions by both families to include a member from the Bar Council, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and a representative from a non-governmental organisation.

On Saturday, the National Patriot Association (Patriot) joined the chorus of criticism on the composition of the task force.

Patriot president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said there appeared to be procrastination and lack of will from the part of the authorities to bring to a closure cases on enforced disappearances of persons, and that the Cabinet must act accordingly if the ministry fails to bring to task the perpetrators.

The Citizens Against Enforced Disappearances (CAGED) also expressed displeasure at the absence of the terms of reference of the task force.