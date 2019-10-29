Wendy Subramaniam candidate for Gerakan in Tg Piai by-election

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan deputy secretary-general Wendy Subramaniam has been named as the party’s candidate for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election next month.

It was announced by Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai here today.

“I see this election as an opportunity for me to prove that women can be good leaders in society,“ said Wendy, the 38-year-old Johor native.

Lau said the party will use its own logo in the by-election and its participation was to provide alternative options to the people.

The Tanjung Piai by-election is scheduled for Nov 16 following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, on Sept 21 who was from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Nomination is set for Nov 2. — Bernama