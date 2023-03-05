Wesak Day procession: Several roads in George Town to be closed tomorrow

GEORGE TOWN: Several roads around George Town will be closed tomorrow to make way for the Penang Wesak Day procession which is expected to attract over 25,000 visitors.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the eight-kilometre procession scheduled at 7pm will start and end at Jalan Burma which is in front of the Penang Buddhist Association building.

“Thirty teams comprising 200 members will participate in the decorative floats which will also see a parade of decorated vehicles.

“The roads involving Jalan Burma, Jalan Pangkor, Jalan Kelawai, Lorong Burma, Jalan Perak, Lebuhraya Peel, Jalan Macalister, Jalan Anson and Lorong Madras will be closed in stages from 7pm to 10pm tomorrow,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said 123 police personnel will be on duty during the Vesak Day celebration tomorrow to control traffic and crowd in the affected areas and the public is advised to abide by the instructions given to avoid untoward incidents and to facilitate movement during the procession.

Soffian also advised road users to plan their journeys so as not to get caught in traffic jams while visitors attending the procession are advised to leave their valuables behind to protect themselves from pick pockets.

Wesak Day is observed by Buddhists as a religious event to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Siddharta Gautama Buddha.

Meanwhile, Soffian said the Silver Chariot procession to celebrate mini Thaipusam will also take place tomorrow from 6pm beginning at Lebuh King, here and ending at the Jalan Air Terjun temple which is a 10-kilometre distance.

“However, the route is different from the Wesak Day (procession) route and there will be no road closure for the Silver Chariot procession as only a few people will be involved,” he said adding that the chariot is expected to arrive at 6 am on May 6.

He said the Silver Chariot would be making two stops, namely, at Lebuh Victoria and Jalan Datuk Keramat temples, unlike during Thaipusam when several locations and big crowds are involved.

“A total of 10 police officers will be controlling the traffic throughout the Silver Chariot procession and the public is advised to cooperate to ensure smooth flow of traffic,“ he said. - Bernama