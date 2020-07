KUALA LUMPUR: Wesley Anak Juntan, an Iban youth whose customised ‘Borneo Barbie’ dolls have been trending on social media recently, has received the attention of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said Wesley’s handmade pieces had the potential to marketed as tourism products that could be marketed locally and abroad.

“What Wesley created has given me an idea where his artwork could become a new tourism product based on art and culture.

“I told Wesley to turn this hobby into an endeavor to produce more dolls donning traditional Malaysian dresses like these, and market them overseas,“ she said in a statement yesterday.

Nancy said her ministry would connect talented people such as Wesley with agencies such as the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation to assist them in expanding their product line-ups.

She also urged other Malaysians to continue to be creative and come up with more unique artistic and cultural products that could boost tourism in the country. — Bernama