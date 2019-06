PUTRAJAYA: The West has blamed Russia before the debris of MH17 could be examined, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He said the West has been very unhappy and has turned it into a political issue.

“How can they claim some kind of wrongdoing when had yet to examine the wreckage of MH17,” Mahathir said after attending the Prime Minister’s Department Hari Raya celebration today.

“For us it is very hard to accept such conclusion even though they have accused four people of being responsible for shooting down the plane.”

Mahathir said so far everything we have heard has been mere hearsay. He said the only hope Malaysia has is they get to the truth.

“There is nothing we can do. We are a small country. From the very beginning Russia had been accused even though they had no evidence,“ he said.

He said it would be stupid for a politician to be involved in such a thing. He said you don’t see who shot the gun but you claim to know who was responsible.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, carrying 283 passengers and 15 crew, was shot down over Eastern Ukraine.