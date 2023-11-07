Westports founder Gnanalingam passes away at 78

KUALA LUMPUR: Westports Holdings Bhd has announced the passing of its chairman Tan Sri Gnanalingam Gunanath Lingam at the age of 78.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the marine cargo handling company said Gnanalingam was the founder of the company and a source of inspiration.

“He touched our lives and the community with his compassion, generosity and kindness. His vision and stewardship of the company have built and transformed Westports and Port Klang into the preeminent gateway port in Malaysia and one of the transhipment hubs in Southeast Asia.

“In this time of grief, we extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Tan Sri Datuk Gnanalingam’s family,” it said.

Gnanalingam was appointed as director of the marine cargo handling company on Jan 1, 2009, and as the executive chairman on Sept 1, 2013.

He was also the executive chairman of Westports Malaysia Sdn Bhd (WMSB), a wholly-owned unit of Westposts, a position he has held since 2000.

Prior to that, he was the managing director of WMSB from 1995 to 1999.

Gnanalingam was an alumnus of the Harvard Business School in Boston, United States after completing the School’s Advanced Management Programme in 1983.

Among the awards he received throughout his life in the industry was the “Transport Man of the Year” in 2001 by the Ministry of Transport.

Gnanalingam was also the recipient of the Edge’s Billion Ringgit Club “Value Creator: Most Outstanding CEO” award in 2017 for his leadership excellence in transforming Westports as Port Klang’s leading terminal operator.

At the close today, Westport’s shares were flat at RM3.53 with 372,700 shares changing hands.

The company handles all types of cargo in containers, breakbulk, dry bulk, liquid bulk, vehicles (roll-on roll-off) and other conventional cargo. - Bernama