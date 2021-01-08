Wet spell to last till March

PETALING JAYA: Brace for more rain and floods as Mother Nature continues to unleash her fury, at least until the end of March.

In the inland areas, expect more floods, while strong winds and high waves are likely on coastal areas, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Its director-general Jailan Simon told theSun four to six more episodes of heavy rainfall are expected.

He explained that the bad weather is caused by autumn winds sweeping down from China and east winds blowing in from the cold and humid Western Pacific Ocean clashing over Malaysia.

The proverbial eye of the storm is over Peninsular Malaysia. “This contributes to the formation of active rain clouds,” he said.

The monsoon has also sent temperatures to unusually low levels in several parts of the country.

Over the past week, daytime temperatures of as low as 22 to 23°C have been recorded in Kluang, Kuala Lumpur, Temerloh, Kuala Pilah, Batu Pahat and Kuantan. Incidentally, this is also known as the “winter monsoon”.

In Cameron highlands, temperatures as low as 17°C have been recorded.

On a normal day, the temperature in tropical Malaysia ranges from 23 to 32°C.

Simon said the low temperatures and humid weather are the result of almost continuous rainfall in parts of the country.

Apart from landslides and floods, he said, strong winds and rough seas are common occurrences during the monsoon season.

This will pose a high risk for those who are engaged in beach activities and for fishermen who use small boats.

Simon advised residents in low lying and flooded areas to be more vigilant during the heavy rains. “Stay up to date with the latest information on the weather and warnings through the MetMalaysia official website, its hotline 1-300-22-1MET (1638) or the myCuaca smartphone application,” he stressed.

The people have also been advised to keep important documents in a safe place and to ensure that they are easy to pick up in case they have to be evacuated quickly.

The Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department has advised all road users to abide by the rules to ensure their own safety and the safety of others.

“It is more advisable for all vehicles - heavy and light - to avoid roads that are prone to landslides and floods, especially at night or during heavy rainfall to minimise the risk of accidents,” its deputy director I, SAC Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain told theSun.

However, he said, there has yet to be any report of road accidents caused by floods or landslides. “Obey all warning signs and avoid travelling through landslide and flood-prone areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia has sent out a new orange alert for several parts of the country.

The alert, which was issued yesterday morning, named Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang as well as Segamat, Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor as the areas most at risk.

The department also warned of periodic strong winds and bad weather in Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu, and Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh and Maran in Pahang which will likely last until tomorrow.

Winds of up to 60kph are expected and waves are likely to reach as high as 4.5m in the coastal areas in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and East Johor.

In Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, winds of up to 50kph and waves of up to 3.5m are expected.