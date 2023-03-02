Wet Thaipusam nationwide with heavy rain, thunderstorm forecast: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: It is set to be a wet Thaipusam celebration on Sunday with rain forecast for the whole country, including thunderstorms in several areas.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said wet weather is expected in one or two areas in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, east Johor and Sabah covering Kudat and Sandakan.

In the evening, rain is forecast in several areas in Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Sarawak while heavy rain or thunderstorms are expected in one or two locations in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Sabah.

MetMalaysia said rain is also expected at night in Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Pahang, Sarawak (Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit, Miri and Limbang) and Sabah (West Coast and interiors) as well as Labuan.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, MetMalaysia informed that an analysis of weather models found that wind concentration is expected to occur in the eastern regions of the Peninsula and Sarawak, potentially setting up continuous rainy conditions until Feb 8.

“Thunderstorms and heavy rain with strong winds are expected to occur in the eastern parts of the Peninsula in the morning.

“While the same weather is expected to occur in the interiors and west of the Peninsula and west of Sabah in the afternoon and night for the same period,” the statement read.

MetMalaysia has also issued a continuous rain alert involving Sarawak until tomorrow.

“The public is advised to always refer to the website www.met.gov.my, social media. Download the myCuaca application for the latest and valid information,” MetMalaysia said. - Bernama