PETALING JAYA: The proposal by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to make the work-from-home (WFH) option a permanent feature has been met with lukewarm response.

Stakeholders and workers interviewed by theSun yesterday revealed that such an arrangement is not ideal for many sectors.

Even for those who can meet their professional obligations from home, various distractions make it difficult to get work done.

Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan said businesses and employees should be allowed to decide whether to adopt the arrangement.

“It should not be made compulsory.”

He was commenting on a statement by Muhyiddin that the government is looking into extending the WFH arrangement with full pay for both public and private sector staff to enable workers to care for ailing family members or, in the case of men, to help their wives look after newborn children.

Shamsuddin said the views of all stakeholders should be considered before such a policy is formulated.

He said the MEF Fringe Benefits Survey 2020 revealed that 49.3% of workers interviewed complained of too many distractions at home. Half of them also said teamwork was lacking.

Of the 138 people who responded to the survey, 89.9% said they were not able to work from home.

Shamsuddin pointed out that some tasks, such as in production, have to be performed on-site. “For these jobs, employees have no option but to be physically present on all work days.”

On the issue of benefits, he said that for employees who are entitled to a fixed transport allowance, this benefit should only be suspended on days when they work from home.

Mother of two school-going children Theresa Ng, 35, said that being a marketing manager, it is difficult for her to fully focus on her work if she is at home.

“For some, it may be a blessing but not for me, as I end up having to juggle both work and household chores. If I am at home, of course my biggest distractions are my two daughters as they are bound to seek my help with their school homework.

“If I work at the office, it would go a long way in helping to keep my stress level in check. I will be able to fully focus on my work. At home, God forbid, my emotions could be unstable and I am worried that someday, I might just lose my temper with my kids.”

Siti Hamidah Mohamad Nor Azli, a senior human resource manager in a retail company in the Klang Valley, suggested that WFH should be presented as a choice for employees.

“The phrase: ‘Don’t take your work stress home with you’ is not applicable if you are working from home,” she pointed out.

“Truly, having to juggle household chores, looking after the children and attending to work at the same time will be a total nightmare. It will be a train wreck for any woman,” she added.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services president Adnan Mat said on Tuesday that a comprehensive approach is needed if the WFH concept is to be extended.

“Facilities should be provided to achieve the desired productivity level and prevent employees from getting blamed if they cannot perform well when working from home.”