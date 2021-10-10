What about Teoh Beng Hock and Altantuya, Ramkarpal asks PM

PETALING JAYA: The setting up of three task forces to look into the case of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the allegations of former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas in his recent autobiography and the Pulau Batu Puteh has been welcomed.

However, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been asked to explain why other cases which remain unresolved are not being treated the same way.

“One such case is that of Teoh Beng Hock who mysteriously died in 2009,” Bukit Gelufor MP Ramkarpal Singh said in a statement today.

“Despite a finding by the Court of Appeal that Teoh’s untimely death was ‘as a result of or which was accelerated by an unlawful act or acts of persons unknown, inclusive of MACC officers’, investigations have yet to be completed even with the setting up of three task forces in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

“This raises serious questions as to the effectiveness of such task forces, as surely investigations into the matter ought to have been completed after 12 years.”

Ramkarpal said those responsible for the death of Teoh must be charged accordingly and his family will be filing a suit in the near future in the High Court compelling the police to complete their investigations as it is beyond doubt that 12 years is certainly an unreasonable time to conclude everything.

“Ismail must also explain why there has been no conclusion into the investigations of Altantuya Shaariibuu (pix) who was murdered in 2005,” he said.

“Although the actual perpetrators have been convicted, the mastermind behind the murder remains unknown.

“As it is obvious that the said perpetrators had no motive to murder Altantuya, the failure to identify and charge the mastermind has given rise to a perception that there is a cover up, which cannot be allowed to continue.”

The cases of Teoh and Altantuya must be resolved and it remains to be seen if the government of the day has the political will to do so as there must be finality and closure for the families, he pointed out.

“The setting up of task forces is all well and good but whether they will bear fruit is another matter.

“In these circumstances, I call on the PM to announce the measures the government intends to take to resolve both these cases forthwith, failing which the perception of a cover up will remain,” he added.