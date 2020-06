OVER 50,000 fresh graduates will enter the job market in the second half of 2020. They will be looking at diminished prospects after the labour market was ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their entry is, unfortunately, ill-timed as 610,500 Malaysians were without jobs in March.

The bleak job environment has prompted chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin to issue a call to action.

It is vital to ensure this group of people as well as the existing unemployed persons are occupied to restrain them from social unrest, he said after releasing the Malaysian Economic Statistics Review by the Department of Statistics.

To overcome this, dedicated funds are much desired for upskilling and reskilling, enhancing training in entrepreneurship, and training in digital skills, he pointed out.

The Prihatin Rakyat Economic stimulus package was designed to help employers retain workers by saving businesses, among other things.

Unfortunately, fresh graduates will not directly gain from the fiscal stimulus packages, worth RM250 billion.

Universities in countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan are creating jobs and internships backed by government funds.

Singapore’s universities are boosting employability and job prospects for their graduates with a government-backed plan, offering hundreds of jobs and paid traineeships.

Tuition fee deferrals were also given for those pursuing a master’s degree at the same university.

The National University of Singapore will create 1,000 full-time jobs and paid traineeships at the university.

Nanyang Technological University is offering hundreds of paid traineeships under the government’s Workforce Singapore programme, which provides 80% of the training allowance to eligible graduates this year.

Meanwhile, China has kicked off a campaign with 10 initiatives to help its 8.74 million new graduates entering the labour market.

Among them are more graduate degree programmes for universities, hiring an extra 400,000 graduates as teachers, expanding army enlistment, increased hiring by state-owned enterprises, more subsidies for small businesses and encouraging graduates to start their own businesses. While it is incumbent for our fresh graduates to temper their expectations, business organisations can consider flexi or temporary staffing as an extension to their workforce.

The harsh reality of the situation today also forces Malaysians to consider jobs that are being held by migrant workers.

For that to work, pay and working conditions must be improved to entice locals, and to cut down on our over-reliance on cheap foreign labour.

On top of what is being offered in the Prihatin package, a plan by the government is needed to address bleak prospects faced by fresh graduates. A failure to do so may leave thousands unemployed, a scenario no one wants as the consequences may be unimaginable.

Read the story in our iPaper. Click the link below:

What awaits the Class of 2020?