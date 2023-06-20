What’s next after SPM: Golden opportunities for higher education

MANY secondary school graduates, who received their SPM results last week, find themselves standing at a crucial crossroads in their lives. Around 403,600 students now face a pivotal moment as they prepare to venture into the uncharted territory of adulthood.

With their SPM results in hand, these youngsters face a multitude of decisions that will ultimately shape their futures. Among the various paths they can choose, one option that holds immense potential is pursuing higher education.

For the benefit of all SPM graduates, GLIC/GLC Demi Rakyat dan Negara (GDRN) has compiled numerous scholarship opportunities for students who have such dreams. Read on to understand more about the golden opportunities for the future leaders of Malaysia.

Yayasan UEM

Yayasan UEM provides the opportunity for Malaysia’s youth to pursue undergraduate studies at a foreign and local universities as well as professional qualifications. To be eligible, applicants must be a Malaysian citizen, proficient in English, passionate, and an energetic high achiever who is committed to self-development. With the application closing date approaching, prospective students are encouraged to act fast. Check out their website for more specific details.

Application deadline: June 21, 2023

Yayasan TM

Yayasan TM (YTM) is also offering scholarship opportunities for high-achieving students. Their Future Leaders Scholarship Programme is designed to support SPM leavers or equivalent to pursue undergraduate studies in higher education institutions. The scholarship only offers support for specific area of study which will benefit the growth of Malaysia, so do check out their landing page to find out more!

Application deadline: June 20, 2023

Axiata Foundation

The Axiata Foundation All-Star Bestari Scholarship empowers high-potential students from underprivileged backgrounds and marginalized communities to pursue and complete their studies. Through this programme, SPM leavers can utilize their results to apply for a pre-university course which will build their foundation for undergraduate study in the future. A detailed breakdown of the application requirements and procedures can be found on their website.

Application deadline: June 30, 2023

Yayasan Tenaga Nasional (YTN)

The TNB Prime Scholarship has the power to transform lives while creating equal opportunities to education for all Malaysians. Designed for students interested in the field of engineering, computer science and accounting, this scholarship is for SPM leavers who aspire to attend an overseas university. Check out the application process here.

Application deadline: June 19, 2023

Other scholarship opportunities

Due to its competitive nature, the application window is already closed for certain scholarships this year. However, prospective students are always encouraged to try next year as long as they meet the requirements. Here are other noteworthy scholarships for students to consider.

RHB Foundation

The RHB Foundation helps underprivileged students who have shown potential in excelling in their studies, good attitudes, and leadership qualities. Their RHB X-Cel Star Scholarship programme is specifically designed to provide full/partial financial support to help students from low-income backgrounds to further their undergraduate studies at local institutions of higher learning. On top of that, the scholarship is inclusive of a mentor-mentee programme which guides recipients toward future success in their chosen careers while also offering potential job opportunities at RHB Banking Group. For more information, do click here.

Petronas

Since 1975, Petronas has sponsored more than 37,000 deserving students who dared to push boundaries academically, while possessing a performance mindset and leadership capabilities. This scholarship is made for Malaysians who are interested in pursuing undergraduate studies in oil and gas related fields. For more information, check out their application guidelines here.

Yayasan Sime Darby

Each year, Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) supports well-rounded Malaysian students for vocational studies, certificates, diplomas, and undergraduate studies in local and overseas top global institutions. It is also worth noting that YSD scholars benefit from the specially designed YSD THRIVE programme – a comprehensive learning experience which cultivates future leaders and rising talent. More information can be found here.

Yayasan Khazanah

The Khazanah Global Scholarship is designed for bright and high-achieving Malaysians to pursue A-Level studies at Kolej Yayasan UEM. Fresh SPM leavers can utilise this opportunity to prepare themselves for undergraduate studies at approved universities abroad. In addition, recipients of the Khazanah Global Scholarship are provided with leadership trainings and job attachments at leading organisations in Malaysia. Visit their website for more information.

Limitless growth opportunities

The above list is by no means exhaustive as there are more foundations that provide such opportunities. Ultimately, SPM is only a small milestone in life, and applying for scholarships is just one of the many paths a secondary school graduate can take.

By embracing personal responsibility and taking charge of their own lives, all SPM leavers have the power to shape their destinies. Remember that success is not solely determined by examination results but by the passion, dedication, and resilience brought to the chosen path.

GDRN sincerely wishes all SPM leavers that, at this point of life, look beyond SPM and scholarships, and dare to dream big. Embrace the journey ahead, seize opportunities, and forge unique paths towards a future filled with fulfillment and achievement.