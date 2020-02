PETALING JAYA: For Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), there is life outside Pakatan Harapan (PH). However, it shouldn’t team up with Umno and PAS as it can play an important balancing and stabilising role by itself, say political analysts.

Public policy analyst Dr Lim Teck Ghee said PPBM should remain as an independent group that provides provisional support to the government in power.

“This will mean that it does not team up with the Umno-PAS duo to present a Malay front which will lead to an even more dangerous crisis for the country,” he told theSun.

He added that PPBM must also reject the appeal to draw on racial sentiment in the “aftermath political dynamics” while presenting a moderate social justice ideology for all Malaysians.

This would better ensure the party’s political future as well as serve the young generation better, he added.

On PPBM going back to PH, Lim said the party’s leadership and rank and file would need to show strong evidence that it is a reformed party before they could regain the lost respect.

Prof Jeniri Amir, a political analyst from Universitiy Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), said it is more feasible for PPBM to rejoin PH.

“But this time around it must offer its full support to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister. However, PH should have the power to appoint PPBM members (of Parliament) as ministers ... and it must be done based on merit regardless of which party.”

On the possibility of it joining Muafakat Nasional, he said it is unlikely as this goes against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to not work with Umno.

Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi, a socio-political analyst from Universiti Malaya, said rejoining PH would be the only way forward for the party.

“PPBM wouldn’t be able to go anywhere else and possibly could dissolve after this. Their direct opposites are Umno and PAS, even during the last general election,” he said.

Awang also said PPBM would not want to join Muafakat Nasional and risk having their seats being controlled by Umno and PAS.

“PPBM would also have to bow down to both parties and this is something it won’t accept.”