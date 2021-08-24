Whatsapp message on Covid positive cases among volunteers in Yan not true

ALOR SETAR: A viral Whatsapp message about positive Covid-19 cases among volunteers from non-governmental organisations involved in helping victims affected by the water surge phenomenon in Yan is not true, according to the Kedah Health Department.

Its director, Dr Othman Warijo (pix), when contacted by Bernama today said, the department did not conduct screening tests on the volunteers.

“The message that went viral is false. I advise the public to not spread false news that could create anxiety among the public, especially residents involved in the tragedy,“ he said.

Dr Othman also advised all parties, including volunteers, to continue to adhere to the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as wearing the face mask and observing physical distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the whatsapp message, which was made viral today and purportedly from the Yan District Health Office (PKD) advising those who wish to help the flood victims in Yan to postpone their intention as there are several positive cases among the NGO volunteers.

The message also stated following a screening test by the Ministry of Health (MOH), about 500 people were found positive with Covid-19 in Yan.

-Bernama