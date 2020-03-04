WhatsApp on Covid-19 in Gebeng not true, says Pahang health director

KUANTAN: The Pahang Health Department today confirmed that no case of Covid-19 has been reported in Gebeng here and refuted a claim, as viralled through WhatsApp, of the virus infection there.

Pahang health director Datuk Dr Bahari Awang Ngah said so far, no case of confirmed Covid-19 has been reported in any districts in the state.

“Only a case under the category of patients under investigation (PUI) occurred in Rompin as a precautionary measure as the patients have a history of having traveled to a Covid-19 affected country,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Dr Bahari advised the public to not believe or spread the WhatsApp message as it was not true.

The WhatsApp message reads: ”Guys, latest virus Covid-19 dah outbreak di Gebeng. Hati-hati ya” (Guys, latest virus Covid-19 outbreak in Gebeng. Be careful ya’). — Bernama