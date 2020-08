PETALING JAYA: Despite being weighed down with a chronic disease and being wheelchair-bound, 37-year-old counsellor Sharifah Naqjihaa Syed Othman is not one to seek sympathy and brood over what life has dealt her.

A firm believer of a bright future for each and every one despite life’s setbacks, the civilian staff of the police force, who is attached to the Standard Compliance and Integrity Department of the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters, provides counselling for police personnel.

Sharifah Naqjihaa, who is single and holds degrees in human science and counselling, has been afflicted with multiple sclerosis (MS) since 2016.

As her condition continued to deteriorate, the youngest child of six siblings who hails from Raub, Pahang was forced to use an electric wheelchair to move around and to carry out her daily work.

Today, for her commitment to her work and her relentless efforts in upholding the responsibilities entrusted to her, she was presented with a letter of appreciation from Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin at the district police headquarters here.

“She is never late for work and never seeks any assistance. Instead, she focuses on helping others, counselling them towards a better life. She is just amazing,“ said Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal.