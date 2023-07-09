Wheelchair-bound man gets his wish to meet King, Queen

PENAMPANG: Despite being wheelchair-bound, Mat Jali Husmin, 44, took a 20-kilometre Grab ride alone to the cultural village of the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA), here, just to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Sharing his story with Bernama, Mat Jali, who is paralysed from the waist down since birth, described the opportunity to meet Their Majesties, who are currently on the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour, as a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

Mat Jali said he learned about the tour through various news over the past few days.

“I’ve been planning to come here since yesterday and been waiting here since 7am. Alhamdulillah, I got to meet Their Majesties.

“I feel very happy, moved and excited to be able to meet the royal couple because they don’t always come to Sabah, only once in a while,“ said Mat Jali who lives in Menggatal, a small town located about 20 kilometres from KDCA.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah greeted and shook hands with Mat Jali before observing the exhibition on the traditional life of the ethnic groups of Sabah.

Their Majesties then continued their journey to Sahabat Mosque, Sindumin, Sipitang for a luncheon with the people before heading to Lawas, the northernmost city in Sarawak.

The tour starts in Tawau, Sabah and will conclude in Telok Melano, Sarawak, covering a distance of 2,154 kilometres along the Pan Borneo Highway connecting Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei. -Bernama