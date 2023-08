PETALING JAYA: A 56-year-old turned up early for voting at SK Klang Gate for the Selangor state elections.

Ameen Yee arrived at the polling centre at 7.40am with his wife and his son.

He said he wanted to beat the queue for voting as he has to use a wheelchair to move around

His son, Faizul, said that Ameen recently suffered a stroke but insisted on doing his civic duty to vote.