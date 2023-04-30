Wheelie viral video: Labourer pleads guilty to dangerous riding

KOTA BHARU: A labourer pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to pulling dangerous stunts while riding a motorcycle with his wife on April 22.

The 17-year-old accused submitted his plea after the charge was read before Magistrate Muhammad Fitri Mokhtar.

Based on the charge, on April 22 at 12 noon, on Jalan Kota Bharu-Kuala Terengganu, the accused was riding a Honda C100B motorcycle when he pulled a “wheelie” (trick whereby a motorcycle is ridden with the front wheel raised off the ground) which was dangerous.

The charge was framed under section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and if convicted the accused could be sentenced to jail not exceeding five years, and fined not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Nursyafiqah Mohamad, while the accused was represented by Kelantan National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Nor Zaimah Mohamed.

The court allowed the accused a bail of RM900 in one surety and set June 20 for re-mention.

The media previously reported that the married couple were sought by police after a 28-minute long video clip of them pulling a “wheelie” went viral on social media, believed to have taken place near Jalan Pasir Puteh in Kampung Peringat, Kota Bharu.

The husband and wife, aged 17 and 16, were arrested at Unit 42 of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division on April 27. - Bernama