SEREMBAN: A resident of Taman Lavender Heights had a visitor from the nearby jungle - a tapir.

The animal entered the house at about noon today after Civil Defence Force (CDF) personnel tried to shoo it back into the jungle, said Seremban District CDF officer Capt (PA) Md Fadir Md Nor.

He said the CDF was summoned after residents spotted the tapir on a road.

When the CDF personnel and the residents tried to chase it back into the jungle, it entered the house, he told Bernama.

The personnel set a trap and herded the animal into it, he said.

Md Fadir said the CDF contacted the Department of Wildlife and National Parks to hand over the animal. — Bernama