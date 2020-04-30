When the PM’s message is turned into a ‘got-you’ joke

OF late, press releases from the prime minister, ministers, government departments and other agencies have been shared on social media before they are officially released to the media.

Even the drafts of statements to be issued by ministries have found their way to the masses through popular messaging apps.

This has led to embargoed speeches, policy revisions and other important matters being circulated by all and sundry even before they are authorised for public consumption.

On April 10, a list of economic sectors that have been given the green light to resume operations in stages under the movement control order was leaked to the public.

An unsigned statement by Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry (Miti) Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali landed in the hands of many, including industry players who then sought clarification from the media.

That is understandable, as some of these sectors provide products and services that are vital links in the global value chain and the country’s exports. Getting their firms ready to resume operations is no small matter to these captains of industry.

There is a danger of these documents being altered after they have been viralled. A seemingly innocent act of passing on what is deemed as useful information could lead to a charge of spreading false news.

The ministry did release a five-page statement later when all the information was already out in the open.

The prime minister’s message was even turned into a ‘got-you’ joke with the official letterhead. The sanctity of such official statements aside, the authorities need to ensure that their staff do not jump the gun in releasing them.

These documents could also be classified as confidential and meant for dissemination through the media and not via social media.

