Where are they now? A new dawn for Delta

PETALING JAYA: Genre-versatile band Delta is set to take the stage again for the Musicians for Musicians Benefit Concert 2020, more than 20 years after it was dissolved.

The band was formed in 1973 after a chance meeting by its founder Richard Joseph and keyboardist Christopher Anthony.

“I had just joined Tenaga Nasional and while walking around during lunch hour, I met Christopher, who was working at a music store called Nang Heng in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman,“ Joseph said.

“After that, I would go and hang out at the store during lunch time and we became good friends. We decided to form a band.

“Delta consists of Charles Nathaniel on bass, Ruzlan Omar on drums, Anthony and TV and radio personality Datuk Yasmin Yusoff. We all sing in this band.”

It has played alongside bands such as Blues Gang and Headwind and soloist Ben Nathan.

“Delta was also the backing group for solo acts such as DJ Dave, the late great Sudirman Arshad, Noorkumalasari, Khadijah Ibrahim and several others,“ Joseph said.

“I think in a span of 18 years, Delta saw about 20 musicians who joined and left. But this led to the six of us. This is the best line-up.”

Among venues where Delta played were the Federal and Furama hotels.

“Back in the day when you get a gig to play, it would be for six to eight months,“ Richard said.

On the band’s most memorable moment, Richard said it was when Delta opened for The Commodores in 1978.

“In 1979, we opened for American singer-songwriter Lobo and pop singers Johnny Tillotson and Brian Hyland. We also backed Lee Elvis (an Elvis impersonator from the US)”.

Yasmin said Delta backed many local acts, including Sheila Majid.

“We had so much fun playing together back in the day and we would love to relive those moments,” she said.

The Musicians for Musicians benefit concert 2020 will take place on March 15 at The Mines International Exhibition Centre from 2pm to midnight.

Ticket are priced at RM100 each and RM5,000 for a “Golden Heart” VVIP table of 12.

For more information, contact Edwin at 012 209 8849.