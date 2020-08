PETALING JAYA: The Sabah state election will likely serve as a barometer of political sentiments not only in the state but throughout the country.

It could also determine whether Pakatan Harapan (PH) is still strong enough to muster sufficient support to make a comeback after having been unceremoniously booted out of Putrajaya through party hopping.

Sabah Mara Technology University political science lecturer Dr Asri Salleh said the election will likely determine the allegiance of the parties yet unaligned with either Perikatan Nasional (PN) or Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

He pointed out that apart from Warisan and its allies – DAP, PKR and the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) – almost all the other parties, including Umno and new ones such as Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS), have indicated that they would cooperate or align themselves with PN, which now holds power at the federal level.

But that would depend on whether they, collectively, win enough seats to form a new state government.

Apart from Umno, the other parties in PN – such as MCA and MIC, which together with Umno are still part of Barisan Nasional, as well as PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) – have little influence in Sabah. Umno has also effectively abandoned PN in favour of a new and separate alignment with PAS and Bersatu, called Muafakat Nasional.

“The statement of intention, among others, reflects the general wishes of the supporters of those political parties that now form the federal government,” Asri told theSun yesterday.

“I would expect that the majority of the people of Sabah are comfortable with the stability that the incumbent federal government has brought to the country,” he said, indicating that those parties aligned to PN may yet have a slight edge over Warisan.

“If the PN-friendly parties win, one can take that as an endorsement of the authority of the federal government. On the other hand, a win for Warisan will prove to be a contrasting proposition.”

Asri added that if the results favour Warisan, it would give PH a degree of hope for a comeback in the next general election or, in the case of Sabah, retention of power.

“One can’t rule out such a possibility (of Warisan winning), given the fact that while it remains a solid bloc, the other political parties are quite spread out and segregated,” he pointed out.

“But if the other political parties manage to avoid three or four-cornered contests against Warisan, the odds will favour them.

“However, even if PH loses, they will remain strong for the foreseeable future.”

Asri also said as regional politics still reigns supreme in Sabah, it is quite different from the situation in the peninsula.

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Dr Oh Ei Sun said a sizeable win by Warisan could give an advantage to PH.

“I think most probably, (Datuk Seri Mohd) Shafie Apdal will win. But whether this election will serve as a barometer for political support at the federal level depends on whether Shafie wins big or small.

“If he wins a large majority of seats, that will create a momentum for Warisan, and by extension for their political partner PH. And it will look very good because PH is taking part in the state elections as well,” he said.

Oh also expressed the view that PN is effectively dead since Umno pulled out of it, leaving a motley crew in the coalition at the federal level.

“However, let us also not forget the internal tensions in PH, as (Tun Dr) Mahathir Mohamad touts Shafie as prime minister while Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim guns for the position as well,” he added.

