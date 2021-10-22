Whisky company did not apply for labelling advice from BKKM

PUTRAJAYA: The Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) of the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the local company manufacturing ‘Timah’ whisky did not apply for any labelling advice service from the division.

In a statement today, BKKM also stressed that it did not give any approval related to the labelling.

BKKM explained that it offers food labelling advice service to ensure that labels comply with the labelling provisions under the Food Act 1983 and Food Regulations 1985.

“The monitoring of food labelling is done according to the Food Act 1983 and the regulations under it,“ the statement read.

It added that Order 18 (1A) of the Food Regulations 1985 did not allow any words that indicate grading, quality or superiority, or other words of the same significance, to be used as a brand name.

“Therefore, brands like ‘Timah’ and ‘Omar’ and others do not reflect grading, quality or superiority, and as such, this matter does not fall under Order 18 (1A),” it said.-Bernama