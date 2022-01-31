Whistleblower summoned to Bukit Aman over Azam share saga

PETALING JAYA: Police have summoned whistleblower Lalitha Kunaratnam to Bukit Aman police headquarters this Thursday over two articles she wrote about Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki and his share holdings.

According to Malaysiakini, she has been summoned over her two articles on “Business ties among MACC leadership: How deep does it go?”, published last year.

Azam had recently admitted in a press conference that he had allowed his younger brother, Nasir Baki, to use his stock trading account to buy millions worth of shares in two public-listed companies back in 2015.

Azam denied any wrongdoing, saying the amount has since been transferred to Nasir’s account.

Regulator Securities Commission (SC) had on January 19 said it decided that Section 25(4) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 — which only allows share trading accounts to be used by the person benefiting from it or which disallows proxy trading — had not been violated by Azam, as independent evidence from an inquiry showed that Azam had control of and operated his trading account by giving instructions to buy, sell and trade shares from the account.

Azam is also suing Lalitha for RM10 million in damages for defamation.