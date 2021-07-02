White Flag initiative is voice of the people, says Abim

PETALING JAYA: The White Flag initiative (#BenderaPutih) is a manifestation of the voice of the people beyond the political interests, the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim) said today.

It pointed out that this along with several other good initiatives from the people showed the new phenomenon of #rakyatjagarakyat, that is the people together helping each other without having to wait for initiatives from the government.

“Abim would also like to take this opportunity to call on all the people in the spirit of #BangsaMalaysia to work together to help each other as a common mechanism to empower the people for the long term,” its president Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz said today.

“It should be clarified that the problematic situation that is happening today befalls all parties regardless of race and religion who must be helped and empowered together.”