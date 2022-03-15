White paper on health to be tabled in November: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: A white paper on health towards national health system reformation is expected to be tabled in Dewan Rakyat in November, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

The white paper is aimed at strengthening the country’s health system holistically so that the services are more equitable, of higher quality, easier to access at reasonable cost and sustainable in the long run, explained Khairy during Minister’s Question Time.

“The health white paper is an initiative of the Health Ministry to open debate and discussion with the people as well as stakeholders on the nation’s health system which needed sustainable improvements. It is also the government’s official document which would outline the current status and shortcomings faced.

“The document will also submit proposals for solution in phases in terms of service delivery, financing, governance as well as organisation over 15 years, ” he said when replying to a question by Wong Hon Wai (PH-Bukit Bendera) at Dewan Rakyat today.

Khairy said the white paper would also take into consideration the findings as well as suggestions of various studies on the health system which have been implemented and the views of stakeholders including the people through engagement sessions.

Khairy explained that the proposals of the white paper should also receive bipartisan agreement, and it should be brought to the level of the Senate and it should also be reported to Cabinet Ministers and Parliamentary Select Committee.

“That is why I decided that the process must be brought to the Senate and Parliament to obtain bipartisan consensus decision. Only a bipartisan agreement would ensure the white paper would be a joint document, direction, initiative and aspiration, regardless of who is ruling and which minister is seating in this chair.

“I propose the white paper should be reported not only to the Cabinet, but also to the Parliamentary Select Committee so that the milestones or targets are achieved according to plans which have been reached in the consensus of the white paper,” he said.

He said the white paper also took into consideration health and access at national level regardless of the state and region. — Bernama