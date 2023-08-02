White Paper on improper procurement of Covid-19 vaccine to be tabled in Parliament

PUTRAJAYA: A White Paper on the improper procurement of Covid-19 vaccine by the previous government will be tabled in the coming Parliament session, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the procurement was done by the then health minister without the agreement of the Attorney-General (AG).

Speaking at a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting here today, Anwar said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa would give the details when the White Paper was tabled.

“This White Paper will be tabled because in the early stage irregularities were detected. It is believed that it did not follow regulations or the required process. The procurement of certain types of vaccine was very doubtful in terms of the amount and cost involved,” he said.

“The main question is also not who was the minister but the ministers involved should reply and give an explanation on the matter,” Anwar said without naming anyone.

The Finance Ministry had earlier delegated powers to the Health Ministry and Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry to finalise the procurement of vaccines at their respective ministry level.

The move was part of efforts to facilitate and speed up the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). - Bernama