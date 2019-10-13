Whiteboard factory destroyed by fire

KUANTAN: Fire gutted a whiteboard manufacturing factory in the Jaya Gading industrial area today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Ismail Abd Ghani said the fire, which broke out at 12.50pm, destroyed about 80% of the factory.

“The factory was not operating today, but five workers were stationed there. However, they escaped unhurt,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Ismail said two fire engines, a water tanker and 18 personnel from Taman Tas, Indera Mahkota and Gebeng fire stations were deployed to the location and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to an empty factory next to it.

“The fire was completely extinguished in about 45 minutes. The cause of the fire and losses incurred are still being investigated,“ he said. — Bernama