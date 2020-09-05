WHO recognises Malaysia’s health system - Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged that Malaysia has a robust health system with universal health coverage (UHC), said Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said WHO in a news highlight yesterday recognised the health system of Malaysia as having a strong foundation to combat the Covid-19 pandemic with its past experience.

“The Malaysian Health Ministry (MOH) appreciates the recognition of WHO and would continue to be committed in strengthening the country’s health system to ensure the well-being of the people and progress of the country,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 here today.

In this regard, Dr Noor Hisham said WHO in a media conference on the same day stressed that a vaccine is effective in containing the spread of diseases such as smallpox, polio and so on.

“Nonetheless, effectiveness and safety are two important factors to consider when it comes to the application of a vaccine.

“The matter should not be taken lightly and therefore to ensure these factors are met, a vaccine has to go through several tests and phases,” he said.

According to him, as of today, there are no Covid-19 vaccines confirmed to be effective and safe by WHO. -Bernama