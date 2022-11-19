Whoever forms federal govt must lend ears to Sabah, Sarawak: Hajiji

TUARAN: Whoever forms the federal government after the 15th general election (GE15) must see that the voice of the people of Sabah and Sarawak is heard, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

However he said it was still too early to tell what the GE15 results is going to be.

“So let’s wait until after 7pm to know who is going to win,“ he told reporters after casting his vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan Serusup here today.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman said the coalition has already done its best and has left it to the people to decide.

Earlier, the media reported that Parti Warisan (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said he would contact his fellow leaders in Sarawak if the party wins more than 15 of the 25 parliamentary seats in Sabah in GE15. - Bernama