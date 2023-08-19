Whooping cough case reported in Rompin, situation under control

KUANTAN: The Pahang Health Department has confirmed that a pertussis (whooping cough) case has been reported in Kampung Bahagia, Rompin, near here.

Its director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus, in a statement today, said the Rompin District Health Office (PKD) detected the case recently, involving a mother and her two children.

“All the patients have been given treatment and are in stable condition. The Rompin PKD has increased prevention and control activities in the area where the patients are residing.

“Health education activities have been undertaken through ceramah, distribution of pamphlets and dissemination of information via social media,“ she said, adding that the situation is under control.

She said this when commenting on a notification dated Aug 14 declaring the outbreak of the pertussis epidemic in Rompin, as has gone viral on social media.

Dr Nor Azimi said the state health department would continue to monitor the situation and step up control and prevention measures against the spread of the disease.

Whooping cough is commonly spread by the Bordetella pertussis bacteria when patients sneeze or cough.

It can infect people of all ages but infants and children who are not fully immunised are most at risk of contracting the disease.

Its early symptoms can last for one to two weeks and usually include runny or stuffed-up nose, low-grade fever (less than 100.4°F), and mild, occasional cough.

Deaths associated with whooping cough are rare but most commonly occur in infants. -Bernama