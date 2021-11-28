Why appoint third advisor costing RM50,000 a month, PM asked

PETALING JAYA: Why does the prime minister have to appoint three advisors, each costing RM50,000 a month, when there are already ministers advising him on religion, health, and on law and human rights?

Asking this question, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng (pix) said the appointment of Kedah Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s religious advisor raises a lot of questions.

“Does Ismail not trust his Cabinet ministers to provide him the feedback that he needs, or are they deemed to be incompetent? If they are unable to perform their functions, at least they have officers who can be called upon to advise the prime minister, unless of course, Ismail Sabri can no longer trust anyone from within his cabinet colleagues,” Lim said in a statement today.

“Ismail Sabri has just three months ago appointed Senator Idris Ahmad as the religious affairs minister. If he can no longer trust Idris because he is from PAS, the prime minister should replace him with Jamil.

“Both PM and Idris owe the public an explanation as it involves a lot of taxpayers’ money every month just to upkeep the two key positions, especially at time when people are trying to make ends meet. On everyone’s mind now is how to put food on the table, pay bills and raise children.”

Ismai Sabri should replace all three advisors with a team of well-qualified economic advisors to help the government in bringing the country back on track again, Lim added.