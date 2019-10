KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has hit out at the government for what he described as preferential treatment in the handling of the haze issue in the country, with bigger firms always being allowed off the hook.

The Port Dickson MP, in debating the 2020 Budget today, pointed out that while the haze usually originated in Indonesia, Malaysian companies based there also played a major role in contributing to this annual disaster.

“Malaysia is suffering from haze each year caused by human. But when it involves larger companies, the action always seemed a bit slow, as though our power is limited,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat, here, today.

“But if these open burnings were to happen in suburbs and rural areas, I’m sure immediate action will be taken against the perpetrators,” he added.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said it was unreasonable for the government to only blame Indonesia every time a haze occurs here when local multinational companies based in the republic were allowed off scot-free.

“Yes, Indonesia has to be responsible where they are wrong, but our companies must also be punished.

They make hundreds of millions of ringgit each year.

“For me, this is absurd, because the ones suffering are the rakyat here. Schools are forced to close, people are falling sick. I don’t think this should be allowed to continue,” he said.

Anwar also questioned the government’s action in allowing companies to cultivate oil palm on pit soil, which he pointed was harmful to the environment.

He said while he disagreed with the campaign to ban palm oil by European countries, Malaysia should also consider the health hazard of having plantations on pit soil.

“It’s a fact that carbon emission from pit soil is among the highest. If it is so high, to a point it is causing issue to the environment, why aren’t there any firm decision to ban such activities that can destroy the pit soil,” he said.