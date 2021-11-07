Why no specific allocation for road safety, govt asked

PETALING JAYA: The Alliance for Safe Community (IKS) is disappointed that the Budget 2022 does not have a specific allocation to enhance road safety and address the growing threat posed by the increasing deaths involving motorcycle users.

It is regrettable that out of the hundreds of billions of ringgit to be dished out next year, nothing is allocated to implement road safety projects although road deaths have for many years now been one of the biggest sources for loss of lives among Malaysians, its chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said today.

IKS submitted its wish-list or proposals for Budget 2022.

“One of the key proposals is for the government to roll out dedicated motorcycle lanes along existing roads and highways to mark the beginning of a new and safer motorcycle riding culture in Malaysia,” Lee said in a statement.

“For far too long and on successive national Budget over the years, there has been absolutely no political will to commit financial allocations to make available such motorcycle lanes which if implemented, could save thousands of lives mostly of young Malaysians.

“This is confirmed based not only on continuous research conducted by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety (Miros) but on common sense, too.”

Lee pointed out that most of fatal crashes as well as serious injuries involving motorcycle users occurred due to riding and weaving in and out of the fast lanes with cars and other heavy vehicles due to the absence of exclusive lanes for motorcycles,

As IKS pointed out in its Budget 2022 submission to the Ministry of Finance, rolling out such dedicated motorcycle lanes is critical to segregate the two-wheelers from the fast lanes for which they are the most vulnerable to crashes, he said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently urged Malaysia to address road safety issues as the country accounts for the third highest death rate in the Western Pacific Region.

Road traffic injury accounts for 14% of deaths among children aged five to 14 years, making it the leading cause of child mortality in the country.

Official figures by Bukit Aman’s traffic traffic investigation and enforcement department show that a total of 167,074 lives were lost for all types of road users from 1995 to August this year, or an average of 18 deaths per day during the period.

From 2001 to August, a total of 79,916 motorcycle users were killed in Malaysia and this alone should prick everyone’s conscience that something drastic be done to curb such unnecessary deaths.

Seven out of 10 road deaths were motorcycle users, making Malaysia closer to overtaking Thailand for the world’s worst death rate for motocyclists.

“With the increasing popularity of the food delivery service via motorcycles, the death toll will inevitably rise until and unless the government and political leaders come to terms with the harsh reality of such preventable deaths which actually have a huge social and economic impact on the nation,” Lee added.