Why not a PM from Sabah or Sarawak?

PETALING JAYA: It is high time for East Malaysian leaders to become the nation’s prime minister as they have the capability to iron out the current political impasse, political activists said in a statement today.

“The Chief Ministers of Sabah and Sarawak have the credentials to lead the country, having spent most of their political life interacting with senior federal ministers involving policies.

“The Sabah Chief Minister was also a vice-president of Umno before he broke ranks with Najib (former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak) over the 1MDB affair.

“It is about time an East Malaysian leader is given the opportunity to lead the country as prime minister,“ the 16 activists said.

The activists include among others Datuk S. Ambiga, Asgari Tun Mohd Fuad Stephens, Datuk Dr Johan Arriffin Samad and Datin Fazar Mohd. Arif Salleh.

Malaysia entered its sixth day of political impasse today, with a call for Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be nominated for the top post.

The activists, however, said the deteriorating political situation has “reduced the founding partners of Malaysia to the role of innocent bystanders”.

“Sabah and Sarawak demand that their voices be heard in this battle for political supremacy. The East refuses to be a political tool for those trying to form a backdoor government.

“We agree with the demand for rights for autonomy and control of oil resources and what was promised and negotiated with the Pakatan government.

“It is about time we Malaysians give a chance for East Malaysian leaders who have shown religious and racial tolerance since the formation of Malaysia, and who have set examples of unity in diversity to lead the nation out of the current impasse,“ they said.