‘Why send masks that won’t help against haze?’

PETALING JAYA: A senior consultant paediatrician has questioned the government’s move in sending 500,000 three-ply surgical masks to areas in Sarawak that are affected by the haze.

“Why waste this expense, which could be put to better use to fight the real problem? And, more importantly, don’t mislead the public,“ Datuk Dr Amar Singh HSS said today.

Surgical masks do not provide proper protection against the haze as they cannot filter toxic gases and fine particles, he said.

He pointed out that single ply surgical masks are ineffective against haze as they can’t filter particles that less than 2.5 microns.

“The Health Ministry website advisory on ‘Usage of Personal Protection During Haze’ says airborne particles causing haze may be as small as 2.5 microns,“ Amar said in a statement today.

“It may offer some protection against larger particles that irritate, hence may be useful for some exposure outdoors. The use of the surgical mask will not prevent one from inhaling the small airborne particles.”

The doctor said three-ply surgical masks (usually green or blue) also can’t filter toxic gases and fine particles.

He said the masks would lose their effectiveness once they get damp or if the user coughs or sneezes.

Amar also dismissed the effectiveness of cloth masks as they retain moisture and increase users’ risk of infection.

He suggested the use of N95 masks that block at least 95% of 0.3 micron particles