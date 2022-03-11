‘Why student told to kneel before assembly for wearing ‘wrong’ shoes?’

PETALING JAYA: The Penang government has called for an explanation from the state Education Department following a report lodged by a 13-year-old student against a teacher for allegedly punishing the student for wearing strap-on shoes to school.

The Form One student claimed that she was told to kneel on the road with her hands raised at the school assembly.

She claimed she had told the senior teacher that her family could not afford to buy another pair of shoes with laces.

She said that after the assembly, the teacher called her up and cut the holy string on her hand and washed the “pottu” and “vibhuti” on her forehead.

“This is a serious and sensitive matter ... removing the student’s holy string and ‘pottu’.

“I want to know the state Education Department’s response,“ Deputy Chief Minister II Professor Dr P. Ramasamy told the New Straits Times.