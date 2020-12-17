Widad group reiterates plan to sell oral-based Covid-19 vaccine in M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR: Widad Group Bhd has clarified that the rationale for its memorandum of collaboration with Rinani Dynamic Sdn Bhd inked on Dec 15 is to distribute, market and sell oral-based Covid-19 vaccine named VXA-Cov2-1 in Malaysia.

Rinani Dynamic is the local representative for Vaxart Inc, a US-based company that manufactures the vaccine and other products.

VXA-CoV2-1 is a single-dose Covid-19 tablet vaccine that Vaxart Inc says can be distributed conveniently without the need for cold-chain storage and distribution.

Widad Group managing director Datuk Mohd Rizal Mohd Jaafar said the company, which is principally involved in construction activities and integrated facilities management services, has not approached any potential customers yet as the vaccine is still undergoing clinical trials.

“The vaccine has not obtained clearance for commercialisation and is still undergoing clinical trials,“ he said in a reply to Bursa Malaysia’s query today.

Meanwhile, Vaxart Inc had submitted a Pre-Investigational New Drug submission for the vaccine to the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on August 10, and received clearance from the FDA on Sept 14.

“Currently, Vaxart is performing Phase 1 clinical trial and will be performing Phase 1 and 3 in due course.

“Upon completion of the clinical trials, Vaxart will submit the results to the FDA,” Mohd Rizal said.

Upon obtaining the FDA’s necessary approvals, Rinani Dynamic will submit the relevant data to the Ministry of Health’s National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency and other relevant authorities for licensing, evaluation registration and testing before commercialisation of the tablet takes place.

In addition, he said the total capital and investment outlay are not determinable at this juncture as the details are to be negotiated and will be specified at a later stage.

“As for funding, Widad will be using internal sources or banking facilities if necessary,“ added Mohd Rizal. -Bernama