JOHOR BARU: A 58-year-old widow became the latest victim of a love scam after she was believed to have been duped by an Australian man of RM508,600, since November last year.

Johor Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Salleh Abdullah said the woman was believed to have befriended the suspect through the social media site, Facebook, since October last year.

He said the suspect had informed the victim that his company was facing financial troubles and had asked for her assistance.

“The victim had believed the suspect, who is in his early 40s, so much that she was willing to sell her house, car, jewellery and (gave) the money left by her late husband to help him.

“She transferred money into the account provided by the suspect without checking with the authorities first,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Salleh said from November 2019 until Aug 26 this year, the victim, who lodged a police report yesterday, was believed to have made a total of 48 transactions but the suspect failed to be contacted when she wanted to meet up.

“It was then the victim realised that she had been deceived,” he said.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Mohd Salleh also advised the public to be cautious and avoid giving a large sum of money to unknown individuals. — Bernama