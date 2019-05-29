Widow of late Cradle Fund CEO posts bail

PUTRAJAYA: Samirah Muzaffar (pix), the widow of the late Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan has posted her bail of RM500,000 today pending her murder trial.

Yesterday, the Federal Court allowed her to be released on RM500,000 bail with two sureties pending trial scheduled to begin on Sept 3.

Samirah, 44, who was seen covering her head with a dark shawl, entered a black Volkswagen at the police lock-up area at 12.40pm.

Two female individuals believed to be her family members were present at the Federal Court registry at about 11.40am this morning to settle the bail and documentation.

Samirah, a former senior executive at Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), two teenagers aged 14 and 17; and Indonesian national Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with the murder of Nazrin, 47.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am on June 14, 2018.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code, provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

On March 27, this year, the High Court in Shah Alam granted bail of RM50,000 in two sureties each to the two teenage boys.

Yesterday, the Federal Court five-man bench led by Justice Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed allowed Samirah’s application to be released on bail pending the murder trial.

The court also imposed several conditions on her including surrendering her passport to the court and reporting to the police station forthnightly.

She must also remain indoor from 6pm to 8 m and she is also prevented from attending public places and public functions except on family and religious matters.

Samirah must also not leave Kuala Lumpur or Petaling Jaya without leave of court. — Bernama