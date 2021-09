IPOH: The widow of a security guard who died after being ill for a long time as a result of being assaulted by a homestay guest at a condominium here received benefit payments from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) today.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the late S.Thava Sagayam, 64, was a Socso contributor and his beneficiaries are eligible to receive benefits under the Employment Injury Scheme, which are Temporary Disablement Benefit (FHUS), Funeral Management Benefit (FPM) and Dependent’s Benefit (FOT).

According to him, the 59-year-old widow, E.Philomena, is eligible to receive FHUS amounting to RM12,737.32, a monthly FOT payment of RM1,143.90 for life and FPM totalling RM2,000.

“Many are unaware that when their husband is a Socso contributor and dies, the wife will receive a pension. So, I would like to warn employers not to take advantage of the economic slowdown and not to pay contributions to employees.

“I will ask Socso enforcement officers and the Labour Department to conduct inspections at all workplaces to ensure the fate of employees are protected,” he said.

Saravanan told reporters this after handing over the Socso benefits to Philomena at her house in Taman Buntong Ria here. Also present was Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

Thava Sagayam died on Aug 27 and the post-mortem revealed that he died due to sepsis, which was caused by an infection in his lungs.

The security guard had sustained head injuries after allegedly being assaulted by the suspect who was dissatisfied with the victim for stopping his son from using the swimming pool, which was closed to the public on Dec 29 last year.

Police had reclassified the case on the day the victim died under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and the suspect could face death by hanging if found guilty.- Bernama