SHAH ALAM: The police today arrested Samirah Muzaffar, widow of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle Fund) CEO Nazrin Hassan and her two teenage sons for the alleged murder of Nazrin.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said Samirah and her sons, aged 15 and 17, were arrested at their house at 6.45 am.

They would be charged for the murder of Nazrin at the Petaling Jaya magistrate’s court at 2pm, he said in a statement. He also said that another person, still at large, would also be charged.

He said the Attorney-General’s Chambers had issued an order under Section 302 and Section 34 of the Penal Code against them.

On Aug 3 last year, Nazrin’s death was reclassified as murder after an investigation by the Fire and Rescue Department found traces of petrol at the scene of the fire which killed Nazrin, 45, at his house in Petaling Jaya on June 14 last year.

It was initially reported that he had died in a fire caused by the explosion of his mobile phone. — Bernama