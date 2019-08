KUALA LUMPUR: A widower was jailed three days and fined RM5,000, in default six months’ jail by the traffic court here today, after pleading guilty to riding a motorcycle recklessly and dangerously, on Sunday.

Magistrate Puteri Nursheila Rahim ordered Muhammad Sukri Mubin, 28, a technician, to start serving the prison sentence from today and his driving licence was suspended for two years.

He was charged with riding a motorcycle recklessly and doing dangerous stunts endangering himself and other road users at the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), here, at 3.11am on May 11.

The technician was charged under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides for a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to RM15,000 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for at least two years.

In mitigation, Mohd Kamil, who was unrepresented, said he had a child and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Inspector Abdullah Khazali was the prosecuting officer. — Bernama