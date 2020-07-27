Wife at wits’ end in Sabah as husband stuck in Singapore

PETALING JAYA: Travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 have taken a heavy toll on Sharon Wong and her family.

Her husband, Jonathan Tan, has not been able to return home after undergoing heart surgery in Singapore.

To make matters worse, he has lost his job as a salesman. Unable to pay for accommodation in the island republic, he has made his friend’s office his home.

He has sent her a picture of a small room that he now calls “home”. According to Wong, he has not been able to get much sleep under such conditions.

Like Tan and Wong, several families have been separated due to the movement control order (MCO) imposed on March 18 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wong, 37, a part-time caterer, said she had sent an appeal to the Immigration Department by email to seek permission to allow her husband back into the country.

Speaking from her home in Kota Kinabalu, Wong said Tan, 44, now works for his friend but is only paid on a commission basis. “He earns barely RM300, which is not enough to get by,” she said yesterday.

To make ends meet, she cooks mostly for office workers in Kota Kinabalu.

Wong said she met Tan, a Singaporean, four years ago when they both worked in the same building in the island republic. They settled down in Kota Kinabalu after getting married.

When they met, Tan was a widower with two children who took to Wong very quickly. “They regarded me as family from the start.”

She said the children have been asking her when their father would return home.

Wong and Tan’s predicament is the result of not having a long-term social visit pass (LTSVP), also known as a “spouse visa”.

The Immigration Department had announced on March 24 that only foreign spouses who hold the visa could enter the country during the MCO.

The couple are legally married but Tan does not hold a spouse visa, making him ineligible to re-enter Malaysia.

The Immigration Department has stated that a marriage certificate is not sufficient to secure entry for foreign spouses of Malaysian citizens during the MCO.

Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said foreign spouses must have a valid LTSVP and a marriage certificate to enter. The LTSVP is issued by the department to foreign nationals wanting to stay in Malaysia for a period longer than six months.

An advocacy group called Foreign Spouses Support Group (FSSG) said in a statement that attention must be given to spouses of Malaysian women who badly need to be with their husbands.

Though there are no specific numbers of applications made, FSSG noted that “there are foreign husbands whose employment contracts have been completed in a third country and need to rejoin their families here.”

FSSG said it is willing to work with the Immigration Department.