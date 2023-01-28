Wife held for allegedly stealing RM520,000 belonging to husband

MALACCA: Police arrested a woman suspected of stealing her husband’s business money amounting to RM520,000 in a raid in Taman Merdeka, Batu Berendam last Wednesday.

Malacca Tengah District Police Chief ACP Christopher Patit said the 35-year-old suspect was arrested following a police report by her husband who claimed the cash kept in two safes at his home was missing.

“On Jan 4, at about 6.30 pm the 37-year-old complainant returned to his home in Permatang Pasir, Alai from Kuala Lumpur and checked two safe boxes on the second and third floor and found that the business cash was missing.

“The amount of cash in the two safes is approximately RM520,000 and the safes also contain other cash, the amount of which cannot be ascertained, as well as jewellery belonging to the complainant’s mother,“ he said in a statement here today.

Christopher said the complainant, who runs a licensed money lending business, stated that there was no damage to the safes and that the man suspected his wife of stealing cash from them.

He said during an interrogation with the suspect who had problems with her husband, she did not admit to being involved in the case and lodged a police report to clear herself.

“The suspect also claimed to have returned RM280,000 to her brother-in-law at a petrol station in Semabok and the brother-in-law also lodged a report of having received the money.

“However, the suspect did not return the remaining amount which is why the case is ongoing, but when asked, she said it was only a fixed deposit document and not cash,“ he said.

Christopher said police also seized an Iphone 12 Pro Max mobile phone and the suspect was remanded for two days on Jan 26 and 27 but was later released on police bail.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in dwellings. - Bernama