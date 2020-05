KUANTAN: The wife of a car accident victim who was killed when a vehicle driven by a motorist believed to be drunk at Jalan Pintasan Kuantan here last night hopes the suspect receives a fitting punishment.

Zetti Haryanti Hassan, 42, said the sentence should be a deterrent to other people not to commit the same offence as it could mean that a family loses their loved one who was the backbone of the family.

“My children and I hope my husband gets justice. He was a good and responsible son, husband and father ... in fact, when the accident happened, he was on his way to work to earn a living for the family.

“I remember when we got married in 2011, he really wanted to buy a house so that we would have a proper home,” she said when contacted here today.

Zetti Haryanti’s husband, Irwan Herman Kamarudin, 41, died after the Toyota Yaris car he was driving was hit by a Toyota C-HR which was travelling recklessly against the flow of traffic at 9.20pm yesterday, driven by a man believed to have had alcoholic drinks before the incident.

It is understood that Irwan Herman who has been a supervisor with Alam Flora Sdn Bhd since 2016, was traveling from his house in Sungai Isap Perdana here to go to work at Gebeng.

Zetti Haryanti said she will look after their two children, aged 14 and eight, including one from Irwan Herman’s previous marriage, on her income as a trader.

She said it was part of his normal monthly routine to work at night, and his job required him to go to the company’s depot in Gebeng.

“He was his normal self before leaving for work. He was happy when we celebrated Hari Raya Aidilfitri at his parents’ home in Taman Guru here, although he had been working earlier in the day,” she said.

Zetti Haryanti said her husband’s remains will be buried at the Muslim Cemetery in Kampung SC here after the post-mortem tomorrow, as the hospital will also conduct a Covid-19 screening test today. — Bernama